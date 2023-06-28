Independent Wealth Network Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $82.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.