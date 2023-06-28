Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 188.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.60.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.