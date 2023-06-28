Independent Wealth Network Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $363.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.91. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

