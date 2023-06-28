Independent Wealth Network Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.33. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

