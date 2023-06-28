Independent Wealth Network Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219,173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,358 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,128,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.77. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

