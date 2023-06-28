Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 305 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:ICVT opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.30. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.