IndiGG (INDI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $11,084.29 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

