Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Trading Up 3.1%

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDOGet Rating) shares were up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 43,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 276,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Indonesia Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indonesia Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Indonesia Energy by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Indonesia Energy by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Indonesia Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Indonesia Energy

(Get Rating)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.06 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indonesia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indonesia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.