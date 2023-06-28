Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Trading Up 3.1%

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) shares were up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 43,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 276,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Indonesia Energy by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Indonesia Energy by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Indonesia Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indonesia Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.06 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

