Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Information Services Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE ISV opened at C$21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.82, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.25. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$19.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.36. The company has a market cap of C$377.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Information Services had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of C$49.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Information Services will post 1.7219472 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Information Services Company Profile

ISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Information Services from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Information Services from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Information Services from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Stories

