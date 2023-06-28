Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Declares $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Ingredion has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Ingredion has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ingredion to earn $9.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.2 %

Ingredion stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.09. The stock had a trading volume of 94,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.50. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $113.46.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,910 shares of company stock worth $842,394. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ingredion by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,791,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter worth $309,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

