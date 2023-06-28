Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1336 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.47 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 6.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Desjardins upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

