Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Shares Up 0.1%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $25.04. 19,292 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74.

Institutional Trading of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 23.9% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $454,000.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

