Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.58

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGNFree Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and traded as low as $11.13. Inogen shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 238,474 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Inogen Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $267.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGNFree Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $72.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,866,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,883,000 after purchasing an additional 201,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after purchasing an additional 42,755 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 28.7% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 492,347 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,140,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inogen by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 118,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Articles

