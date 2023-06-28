Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.58

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and traded as low as $11.13. Inogen shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 238,474 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Inogen Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $267.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $72.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,866,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,883,000 after purchasing an additional 201,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after purchasing an additional 42,755 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 28.7% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 492,347 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,140,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inogen by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 118,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

