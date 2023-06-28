Insider Buying: Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) Director Bison Capital Partners Vi-A, L purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Motorcar Parts of America Trading Up 1.1 %

Motorcar Parts of America stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 331,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,905. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 749.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 837.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Motorcar Parts of America

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPAA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.