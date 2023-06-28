Insider Buying: Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) Director Bison Capital Partners Vi-A, L purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Motorcar Parts of America Trading Up 1.1 %
Motorcar Parts of America stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 331,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,905. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 749.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 837.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
See Also
