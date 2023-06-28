Insider Selling: CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) CTO Sells 92,300 Shares of Stock

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.33. 3,956,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $91.29.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

