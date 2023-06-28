Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 820,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $175,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $156,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,368 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $10,575.52.

On Friday, April 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,949 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $9,833.01.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 12.1 %

NASDAQ:SOUN traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 30,146,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,978,630. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 25.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

