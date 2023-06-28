Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells 31,168 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) Director William H. Lyon sold 31,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $1,497,622.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,127 shares in the company, valued at $726,852.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TMHC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.71. 1,455,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,724. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.73. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TMHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

