Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider Sells 10,790 Shares of Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $352,833.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,320.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:VTYX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.98. 517,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $47.25.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTYX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
