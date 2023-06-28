Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider Sells 10,790 Shares of Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $352,833.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,320.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTYX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.98. 517,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after buying an additional 47,821 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 146,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 118,385 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTYX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

