Insight Folios Inc Boosts Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for 2.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.03.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.4 %

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.10. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.2555 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

