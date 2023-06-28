Insight Folios Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 3.0% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after purchasing an additional 522,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,860,000 after purchasing an additional 385,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.0 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.92. 682,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,609. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.46.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

