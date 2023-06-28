Insight Folios Inc Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Insight Folios Inc lessened its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,736 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 36,163 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $93,028,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,827 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 18.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 641,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 100,114 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 61.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 10.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 41,887 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of AG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,031. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.41%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

