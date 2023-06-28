Insight Folios Inc Invests $492,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 198,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 803,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,212,000 after buying an additional 40,983 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. 2,499,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,612,301. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

