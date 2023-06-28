Insight Folios Inc Purchases 10,673 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQM. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.77. 699,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,125. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.24. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.49). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 82.96%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $3.2237 per share. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $12.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.22%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.50%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

