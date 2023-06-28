Insight Folios Inc Sells 211 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Insight Folios Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.47. 218,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,093. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $80.05.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

