InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSPR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on InspireMD in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on InspireMD from $5.15 to $4.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.85. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.88.

InspireMD ( NYSE:NSPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 349.45% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Stuka purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,110.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

