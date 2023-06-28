InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.84

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.84 and last traded at $93.82, with a volume of 16686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDCC. Bank of America raised InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

InterDigital Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $3.38. InterDigital had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $364,831.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,170.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in InterDigital by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in InterDigital by 1,455.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Stories

