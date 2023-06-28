Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intuit by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after acquiring an additional 462,468 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.26. 404,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,583. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The company has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $436.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.95.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

