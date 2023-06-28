Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $330.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.64 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $333.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.40.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

