Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 81,165 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $52,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,927,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after buying an additional 544,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $330.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.40. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $333.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

