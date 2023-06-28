Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Up 8,143.2% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, an increase of 8,143.2% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. 5,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,907. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0456 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

