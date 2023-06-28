Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,838,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 706% from the previous session’s volume of 848,291 shares.The stock last traded at $20.12 and had previously closed at $20.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0581 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 411,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 345,521 shares during the period.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

