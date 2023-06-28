Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,838,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 706% from the previous session’s volume of 848,291 shares.The stock last traded at $20.12 and had previously closed at $20.15.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0581 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
