Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Sold by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,683.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. 4,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,223. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

