Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,700 shares, an increase of 7,952.1% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCV. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 984.8% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,445,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after buying an additional 1,312,454 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 155.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after buying an additional 842,287 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,536,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,001,000. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,938,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCV stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $15.96. 15,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,907. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $17.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

