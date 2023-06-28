Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 44.9% per year over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have commented on IVR. Barclays lowered their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,879.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

See Also

