Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,869 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 5.8% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.34. 363,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,065. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.81 and its 200-day moving average is $127.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.2167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

