Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) is J2 Capital Management Inc’s 7th Largest Position

J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,714 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 2.9% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 84,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 139,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 119,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

PDBC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 768,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,468. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

