Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Shares Sold by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management reduced its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,364 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.