Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Increased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.3% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.80. 1,391,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,746. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.87.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

