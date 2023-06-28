Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) is Financial Services Advisory Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 313.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,261 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 9.6% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $14,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 121,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

