Investors Purchase Large Volume of Delta Air Lines Call Options (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 166,881 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 246% compared to the average daily volume of 48,216 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday. They set a “top pick” rating for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.32.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.3 %

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.71. 17,148,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,692,404. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

