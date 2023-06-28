IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.44

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 12451939 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on IonQ from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Activity

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 531.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $28,193.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,671,792.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $46,466.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,583,761 shares in the company, valued at $69,261,165.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $28,193.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,671,792.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,630 shares of company stock worth $2,482,748 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 163.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 513.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.