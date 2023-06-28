IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. IOTA has a market cap of $488.40 million and $8.05 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

