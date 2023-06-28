iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.33. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.61.

