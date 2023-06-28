iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $103.17 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $120.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

