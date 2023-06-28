iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Stock Position Raised by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up about 3.6% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $34,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.88. 105,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,964. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

