iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,536 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $49,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,382,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.59. The stock had a trading volume of 354,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,456. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.51. The firm has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

