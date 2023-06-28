iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,178 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.6% of Enzi Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $256.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.51. The stock has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

