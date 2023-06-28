iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,241 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $97.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,326. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.33.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

