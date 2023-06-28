iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,831,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,127 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.59% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $130,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,357,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,422,000 after acquiring an additional 168,776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,697 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,763 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,609,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,224 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.77. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $48.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

