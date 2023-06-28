iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USRT. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 48,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 35,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.33.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

